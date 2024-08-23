Initiative to further intensify security at district hospital

Senior police officers visited the Serampore Walsh Hospital and Nursing College on Wednesday to apprise of the present security arrangements at the heal hub and the necessary steps needed to further tighten the security to ensure safety and security not only to the medical fraternity but to the patients undergoing treatment and their kin.

The Serampore Walsh Hospital superintendent Dr Pronobhesh Haldar said, “The deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner of police zone-2, Serampore, the Serampore police station IC, the Serampore women police station officer in-charge and other police officials visited our hospital to discuss over steps to be taken to further intensify the security measures within the hospital premises and adjacent nursing college. It has been decided to instal more CCTVs to bring the entire hospital and nursing college under surveillance; continuous monitoring will be carried on to trace any kind of suspected movement or activities. All the police phone numbers will be kept on display so that during any kind of unnatural activities any one can communicate with the different rank and file of police officials.”

At present, there are 180 students in the nursing college. They often take practical clinical lessons within the hospital, hence the nursing college will also be kept under CCTV surveillance.

The senior most police official said a police team is always present in the hospital, yet further steps are taken to tighten the security further. In a brief meeting, the medical fraternity was made aware of the steps that they should take when any unusual and unnatural behaviour is noticed. Communication was also established with the patients and their kin explaining to them not to create panic over anything but to keep cool and cooperate with the doctors and nurses on duty.