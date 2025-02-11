Industrialist Sanjay Budhia highlights India’s role as export major

Patton Group’s Sanjay Budhia delivered the export session at BGBS 2025. Following is his speech.

In recent years, India has emerged as a powerhouse in the global export arena, marking significant progress in terms of trade performance.

India’s export sector has emerged as a beacon of economic progress and now the preferred trade partner to all the major economies of the world.

West Bengal has been leading from the front and has emerged as one of the fastest growing States in the Country because of the initiative taken by the government towards ‘Ease of Doing Business’, transparency in the system aptly augmented by e-governance. West Bengal is the 4th largest state in India having gross state domestic product (GSDP) of 18.8 lakh cr and annual exports over Rs 1 lakh crore. Our government has set a target to double the exports in the next decade taking all needed steps to ensure that industry can work hand in hand with our Government to exceed the set target. Our chief minister last year released a new export policy and logistics policy, which were prepared after detailed and extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders. Her proactive on-the-spot decisions and resolutions along with her team in reviewing and monitoring projects are encouraging, motivating and reaffirms state’s commitment towards industrialisation and reinforcing trust and confidence amongst existing and prospective investors.

We ourselves at Patton Group are running eight factories in the state, employing over 3,800 people and have never lost a single man-day due to any strike or lockout. We are exporting to the most quality and time conscious US market for the last 2 decades, exporting to global giants successfully from our state of West Bengal without any interruptions.

West Bengal has an abundance of natural resources, excellent strategic location, and availability of skilled, talented and young labour force, competitive manufacturing capabilities and thorough institutional support.

The MoU signing between the food processing department is a crucial step toward strengthening the sector and enhancing its global reach.

The WBIDC has conducted a detailed study of 11 districts to identify products which can be marketed globally. Detailed road map has been outlined and MOUs signed with district administration to achieve the desired goal of inclusive growth.

The MSME department with Knowledge partner Dun & Bradstreet, have prepared a report on “Strategy for Unlocking Export Potential for MSMEs in West Bengal”. This report has made recommendations dwelling on existing strength and has provided a structured road map to unlock Bengal’s export potential.