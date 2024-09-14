Indo-B’desh singer Sunidhi Nayak lodges FIR for Rs 5L cyber fraud

Sunidhi Nayak, a popular Indo-Bangladeshi singer, has lodged a complaint at Santiniketan police station in Birbhum district today allegedly for Rs 5 lakh cyber fraud.

Sunidhi Nayak, Rabindra Sangeet singer, was a resident of Asansol of West Burdwan district and a masters student from Visva-Bharati University (VBU) is married to immensely popular singer and songwriter of Bangladesh, Sayan Choudhury Arnab.

She stays in both the countries, but at present she is staying in Santiniketan.

Advertisement

“I have received a phone call, where the caller claimed to be from the CBI in Hyderabad and said that they have found me an accused in financial fraud and in my name huge money has been withdrawn through credit cards and after threatening me to face dire consequences they had directed me to pay them Rs 5 lakh otherwise they will spread my picture in dark web. But later, I understood it was a cyber fraud,” she told media persons today.

She further alleged that they threatened to kill her and her father and even threatened to send her behind bars. Presently, Sunidhi Nayak is staying in a rented house in Purbapally in Santiniketan, which is barely 100 metres away from the SDPO office in Bolpur.

She claimed that her phone number was hacked and whatever message she was sending, was reaching to that racket and they are now threatening her to remain silent.

“Since the last three days, I can’t sleep and live in utmost fear and have been mentally tortured. I want security for me and my father from the police and return of my money. Few days ago, some unknown men were seen roaming outside my house. I have reported everything to the police in a written complaint,” she said.

The SDPO of Bolpur, Riki Agarwal said that Shantiniketan police have started a cyber fraud case and investigations are on.