Indian Oil expands its initiative for prison inmates

In a continued endeavour to uplift the lives of prison inmates and children in correctional homes, A S Sahney, chairman, Indian Oil launched Phase IX of Indian Oil’s ‘Parivartan – Prison to Pride’ and Phase VI of ‘NayiDisha-Redefining the Future’ today. In this phase, Indian Oil will touch the lives of over 1,650 individuals across 28 prisons and 14 correctional homes.

Inaugurating the ninth phase of unique social stewardship programmes, the chairman shared that he is immensely proud that IndianOil is providing second chances to prisoners and giving purpose in the form of sports. “In the last 38 months, these programmes have reached 150 locations across 29 states and Union Territories. Over 7,300 lives have been impacted and these efforts resonate with IndianOil’s ethos of ‘Nation First,’ reflecting our commitment to go beyond business and support the most vulnerable,” he mentioned.

Highlighting the other welfare initiatives at Indian prisons, Mr Sahney mentioned, “Beyond these commendable initiatives, we are also transforming lives through our Umeed – A Hope project. In collaboration with the State Prison Departments, we have established fuel stations operated by current and former inmates. Additionally, the opening of the first Tihar Jail Store (TJ’s) at an Indian Oil fuel station in New Delhi last year marked a milestone in mainstreaming marginalised communities.

Parivartan – Prison to Pride, which was launched on August 15, 2021, coinciding with India’s 75thYear of Independence celebrations under the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. The Corporation had also launched the first phase of this prestigious programme on 26 January, 2023. With today’s launch, the initiative now empowers over 8,950 inmates and children in correctional homes at 192 locations across 29 states and Union Territories, through ten sports.