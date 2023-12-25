Indian Oil employees distributes financial assistance

ED issues fresh summons to Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy case
The Delhi Chief Minister was earlier summoned by the probe agency on December 21.
The Indian Oil Employees’ ‘Trust, an Unit of IndianOil Employees Union (Eastern Branch) distributed medical and educational assistance to economically backward sections of society in a programme held at B K Singhi Hall, Gariahat. Kolkata. Swami Saradatmananda was the chief guest at the event, attended by K V Ramanamurti, ED, RS, IndianOil and L K S Chowhan, ED, West Bengal State Office, IndianOil, among others.
Thirty receipients from various states of the eastern region received their cheques (for medical- 1.5 lakh, engineering -1lakh and general student applicants 50 thousand each). The Trust also donated Rs 50,000 to Ramakrishna Mission for the same purpose.
