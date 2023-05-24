India hands over 20 broad gauge locos to Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh took another significant step towards enhancing bilateral cooperation in the railways sector as India on Tuesday virtually handed over 20 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh.

The initiative aims to address the growing passenger and freight demands between the two neighboring countries. The handover ceremony was conducted virtually, with Indian Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bangladesh minister for railways Nurul Islam Sujan participating.

The ceremony took place at Gede Railway station in Nadia district and at Darshana in Bangladesh.

The Indian minister officially handed over the 20 BG (broad gauge) locomotives to his Bangladeshi counterpart, virtually from New Delhi. During a meeting held in June 2022, both countries had fruitful discussions on various aspects of railway operations.

Minister Nurul Islam Sujan highlighted the importance of strengthening rail connectivity between India and Bangladesh to promote trade and travel.

The newly-acquired locomotives are expected to meet the rising demands for passenger and freight movement on both sides of the border. Minister Vaishnaw expressed India’s commitment to fulfilling the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide these trains to Bangladesh. Currently, there are nine interchanges between India and Bangladesh, with five already operational and two more under construction.