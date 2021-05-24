The Sursum Corda Covid Center (SCCC) has started providing free legal consultations so as to address stigmatization and ostracism cases that has go up amid the Covid pandemic. The SCCC is an initiative of the Jesuit priests in Darjeeling, with them recently also opening an isolation centre at the Campion Hall at St Joseph’s College for male Covid patients.

St Joseph’s School Rector Fr Stanley K Varghese, who is also a registered legal practitioner, said, “There seems to be a rise in cases of stigma due to the Covid pandemic. Our volunteers helping out at the Covid isolation centre themselves are being asked not to enter their villages. First of all, many of them are not involved directly with Covid patients, and moreover it is the right of a person to do social service and no one can stop them. People need to be aware of all this.”

There are 15 volunteers and eight nurses in the isolation centre. Four patients were admitted there after it started functioning, while one of them has recovered and sent home, and another patient’s vital signs not being stable, he was sent to the hospital.

“To overcome such practices of social stigma, we have started a free legal consultation service regarding matters related to stigmatisation of Covid patients, post-Covid stigma, domestic violence and child abuse during the present pandemic. Consultation with the legal advisors/advocates can be done through WhatsApp or voice calls,” said Fr Varghese.

The SCCC is providing the legal consultations jointly with the Darjeeling District Public Prosecutor, Pranay Rai. The helpline numbers for such consultations are +918967011222 (Pranay Rai) and +919800269104 (Fr. Varghese).

“More than the disease, we are now seeing cases of stigma and those discriminating should be punished. We will be providing all legal help to those who are going through this and want to take up the matter legally. This is a fundamental right of a person and those going against it can be penalized,” said Mr Rai.

On the other hand, the SCCC has also opened another Helpline for Covid patients where people knowing someone who is infected or under home quarantine needing help can contact. Such things like assistance for bed, medicine, food for a Covid patient can also be asked there, along with doubts or queries about Covid.

The helpline numbers are of Bishal Gond (8918925331) and Fr John Banerjee (7908581670).

Darjeeling hospital to have ventilators

The General Secretary of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (Binoy Tamang faction), Anit Thapa, today claimed that the Darjeeling district hospital is all set to have ventilators and oxygen pipeline fitted in beds in a few days. In a press release, Mr Thapa said, “In the last two weeks, I have been raising the issue of lack of ventilators in the Darjeeling District hospital, as I came to know the lack of them here. Severe Covid patients who needed ventilators had to be rushed to Siliguri or the Triveni Covid hospital, which was a major concern for me.”

“There is good news in this regard for the hospital in Darjeeling as after our appeal to the state government, a 10-bed ICU with four ventilators and 30 beds with oxygen pipelines, will be functional in the Darjeeling District hospital in the next 2-3 days,” claimed Mr Thapa, adding that there will also be a 20 male and 20 female-bed Covid wards with four beds reserved as labour room. He also said that the SARI ward will be upgraded to 10 beds each for female and male patients with 12 oxygen concentrators.