Imams hold CM responsible, demand Anubrata’s arrest

Slamming the ruling Trinamul Congress imams, today said that the party supremo and chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee would have to take responsibility for the Rampurhat carnage in Birbhum district and Mr Anubrata Mondal, strongman and district president of the party, must be arrested.

Bengal Imams Association (BIA) chairman Md Iahiya in a video message today said that Mamata Banerjee must take responsibility for the ‘heinous’ incident in which 10 people including two children were burnt to death allegedly by a mob owing allegiance to Bhadu Sheikh, upapradhan of local Bagtui gram panchayat, on Monday night.

The carnage happened soon after the murder of Bhadu on the same night by his rival faction. Iahiya without taking name of Anubrata said in the video,”People those who could claim that a TV burst might have caused the fire claiming lives of so many persons in Bagtui village must be arrested. We are stunned and speechless by the Rampurhat incident that could never happen without the support of both ruling political party and administration.”

“Ahead of assembly polls held last year in Bengal, chief minister had claimed that she was contesting as sole candidate for her party in 294 constituencies across the state appealing electorates to vote her. Therefore, she was the candidate in Rampurhat seat. She could not avoid her responsibility for the mass killings,” the BIA head said.

The BIA that includes 22,000 of 35,000 mosques in the state had also protested against Trinamul Congress leadership after the party nominated Babul Supriyo, former BJP MP from Asansol, in the Ballygunge assembly by-polls scheduled on 12 April.

“The shocking incident of riots in Asansol in 2018 when a 16 year-old son of a local imam was killed is still in the memory of people in the state. Babul was the then BJP MP from Asansol and no secular political party could field him as a candidate in any elections and we strongly protest against Mamata Banerjee’s decision,” Iahiya said.