I’m a soft target: Dr S P Das

I know Sandip Ghosh because he and I, both are orthopaedic surgeons. I am also the chief minister’s family physician for a prolonged period of more than four decades, claimed Dr Shyama Prasad Das.

In an exclusive interview to The Statesman on Tuesday, Dr Das, facing the wrath of the oppositions BJP, CPM, Congress and doctors’ community, clarified his stance.

There have been allegations against him of controlling the government healthcare system, rigging and nepotism in the election process in different doctors’ bodies. Dr Das said he has no problem to face the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the sake of investigation if it summons him.

The oppositions have also been demanding the CBI to interrogate Dr Das for the sake of the investigation.

“I know Sandip Ghosh because he and I, both are orthopaedic surgeons. I didn’t have any talks with him on 9 August when the incident happened. He called me up a few days after the incident,” Dr Das claimed.

“Dr Avik De informed me about the incident first around 10 am on 9 August and after that I had talks with him four to five times over phone during the day because I was trying to get updates about the situation at the R G Kar Hospital from him. I had asked him to cooperate with concerned officials,” Dr Das said.

“I have no connection with the incident and even in financial corruption. How could I control the health services as I am not in the state health department? I am a private practitioner and earn sufficient money to run my family,” he said.

“You people from the media and a section of doctors are making me a villai because I am CM’s doctor. I am becoming a soft target because of a negative campaign against me. I never discuss any healthcare related issues with the CM other than her and family’s health issues. I have no problem in facing an investigating agency if they summon me in the coming days. I also want justice for the case because I am also a father,” Dr Das said.