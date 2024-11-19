Illegal work on Chapra pond continues despite govt orders

Defying administrative orders, illegal construction is continuing on a pond behind Chapra Girls High School in Nadia, sparking outrage among local residents.

This incident marks a continuation of a controversy that first surfaced in July, when the pond’s owner was accused of illegal construction. He was reportedly converting the land character by filling up the pond allegedly in connivance with a section of police officers.

The local land department had intervened at the time, issuing a directive to halt all activities. However, in blatant disregard for these orders, Bagbul Mondal, a part-owner of the pond, reportedly began clandestine construction work under the cover of night. By Thursday morning, construction efforts were underway in broad daylight.

Reporters, who arrived at the scene to report on such activities, caused a sudden halt as workers fled upon seeing cameras. Local residents gathered at the site, staging a protest against the illegal filling of the pond, which they argued posed significant environmental and social risks to the community.

Tensions escalated when Hekmat Mondal, the father of Bagbul Mondal, confronted the protesters and allegedly issued threats. He eventually left the area as community members continued to voice their objections. When Bagbul Mondal later arrived at the site, he also displayed hostility towards journalists, attempting to prevent them from capturing images of the ongoing work.

The situation further deteriorated when a protesting woman was allegedly pushed by Hekmat Mondal, intensifying the public outcry. Both father and son eventually left the area amid rising tensions.

Residents are now questioning the apparent inaction of local authorities. Despite the illegal construction occurring in close proximity to a police station, there has been little intervention. An FIR was lodged by the Block Land and Land Reforms Officer (BLLRO) of Chapra, but no concrete action has been taken by the police.

Speaking on the matter, additional district magistrate Praloy Roy Chowdhury assured the public that a case has been filed and the administration will ensure the pond is restored to its original state. Following his directive, the BLLRO issued an order to demolish the illegal structures and re-excavate the pond.

Despite these assurances, locals report that construction has continued, particularly under the cover of darkness. Residents are demanding immediate and decisive action to prevent further encroachment and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The community now awaits a response from the administration, as questions mount over the effectiveness of law enforcement and the commitment to preserving public resources.