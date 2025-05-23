Illegal B’deshis in India will be dealt with as per law: MEA

India on Thursday asserted that Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India will be dealt with as per law.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We have a large number of Bangladeshi nationals in India who are required to be deported.”

“People who are staying in India illegally, whether they happen to be Bangladeshi nationals or any other, will be dealt with as per law,” he stressed.

Jaiswal further informed that India has urged Bangladesh to expedite the nationality verification process soon to facilitate the deportation of a large number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India who are required to be sent back.

“We have asked the Bangladeshi side to verify the nationality. We have a pending list of more than 2360 cases of people required to be deported. Many of them have completed the jail process. In many cases, the nationality verification process has been pending since 2020,” the MEA spokesperson said.