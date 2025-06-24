IIA city chapter host joint audit conclave

This year, the Calcutta Chapter of Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) hosted its flagship event, Joint Audit Conclave 2025, themed “Internal Audit: Embracing Changes and Driving Resilience” under the leadership of Kallol Mitra, chapter president.

The event was inaugurated by Yashodhara Ray Chaudhuri, Additional Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General of India. S Sivakumar, deputy director, CAG of India also graced the inauguration session.

A souvenir was also published on this occasion with articles from eminent professional experts, under the editorship of Suman Chaudhuri, past president and BOG member.

Distinguished representatives from India’s three premier professional institutes participated in the conclave: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The chairpersons of the Regional Councils of ICAI, ICMAI, and ICSI, as well as the chairmen of the Internal Audit Standard Boards of both ICAI and ICMAI, were also present. Senior professionals from the corporate and consulting sectors led engaging discussions on current and emerging topics in the profession.