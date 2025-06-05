IEEE World AI IoT Congress in Seattle

IEEE World AI IoT Congress 2025 was organised by IEM and UEM in Seattle, Washington, USA on 28-30 May. The conference brought together leading minds from academia, industry, and research labs to explore the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT).

The inaugural session was graced by Prof Song Vuong (University of British Columbia), general chair Prof. Phillip Bradford (University of Connecticut), technical program co-chair Prof. Rajashree Paul (University of Engineering and Management), technical program co-chair Prof. Satyajit Chakrabarti (director of IEM and pro vice-chancellor of UEM)

They addressed the assembly of researchers, innovators, and industry professionals, highlighting the critical role of AIIoT in shaping future technologies.

This three-day conference featured technical sessions, keynote talks, and workshops aimed at disseminating ongoing research and promoting collaboration in fields such as smart systems, AI-powered IoT networks, edge computing, and AI ethics.

Academicians and professionals from around the world have gathered to present groundbreaking research and explore emerging opportunities in AI and IoT convergence.

The conference featured distinguished keynote speakers from academia and industry. The conference covered a range of topics within the AI IoT domain, including, AI IoT Architectures, Frameworks, and Algorithms; AIIoT Applications; Standards and Interoperability and Ethics and Security.

Prof Satyajit Chakrabarti said: “The industry is in the middle of a transformation where all job roles are being augmented with artificial intelligence. The only way to thrive in this environment is to upskill and reskill with AI tools and AI programming and develop a problem solving mindset using out of the box thinking. Almost all industries have declared new hiring will only take place when the job requirements cannot be met with artificial intelligence. Our Universities IEM and UEM are teaching all students essential AI skills and out of the box thinking skills and problem solving mindset, so they are getting so many placement jobs offers and are so successful in their careers”.