ICG’s expanded assets to serve as a deterrent to nefarious elements

In a bid to add more teeth to coastal security mechanism, the Indian Coast Guard is augmenting its capacity of maritime assets, seeking to “tackle maritime challenges and act as an effective deterrence to nefarious elements.”

The ICG officials informed that Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Director General, Coast Guard recently visited the regional headquarters (North East), Kolkata, to review ICG operations and infrastructural development projects in the Region (North East) that also includes Bhubaneshwar.

It is learnt that the Flag Officer was given an overview on ICG operations and ongoing Coast Guard infrastructure development projects in the state of West Bengal and Odisha.

In his address, the Flag Officer discussed policy reviews of the ICG, upcoming development in terms of infrastructure, augmentation of CG fleet and international cooperation initiatives. To counter the ever-growing maritime challenges and to act as an effective deterrence to nefarious elements, Coast Guard has grown exponentially in terms of infrastructure and induction of new platforms under the reigns of the Flag Officer.

The ICG officials shared that towards sustained efficacy of maritime operations in AoR of Coast Guard Region (North East), ICG has commissioned and based one off shore patrol vessel at Paradip and one fast patrol vessel at Haldia, last year. Additionally, to augment the Coast Guard Air arm in the region, four advanced light helicopters (ALH) MK III have been inducted and based at Bhubaneswar.

The maritime security agency further highlighted that in the years to come, Coast Guard organisation is heading for a major expansion to match growing demand in terms of maritime security, safety and environment protection. During the visit, the Flag Officer also called on the governor of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar on 23 December and briefed him on various operational facets and recent string of achievements by ICG, especially in West Bengal.