‘I love Keoratala’ pic and caption fake: Mamata

A visibly annoyed chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the city commissioner of police Vineet Kumar Goyal to find out whether an individual or a group had uploaded a picture in the social media showing a photo with caption: “I love Keoratala.”

Keoratala, is a crematorium in Kalighat area and used by people, who reside on the southern part of the city. Many feel the photo and caption is a meme on the various civic bodies using the slogan “I love ward so and so”.

The meme of that slogan was uploaded on social media last week. Thousands of people had criticized Miss Banerjee without verifying it. The CPM and BJP supporters reacted sharply to the fake picture to criticize the CM.

Miss Banerjee had said over and again that the opposition parties put up fake videos sometimes to disturb communal peace and harmony and to propagate slander or malign individuals.

Keoratala is the burning ghat in south Kolkata whose official name is Mysore Garden. Burning ghat is the place where people go to mourn for their near and dear ones. After becoming the chief minister Miss Banerjee had developed the area and the mourners’ corner has been renovated. There is an arrangement for drinking water and toilets. But never a board saying: “I love Keoratala” was put up at the crematorium, a senior official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.