Husband jumps to death after wife falls from balcony, dies

In a bizarre incident, a husband jumped from the rooftop into a high-tension electric wire and committed suicide after his wife accidentally fell from the rooftop of a house in Purulia while watching the display of fire crackers during the immersion of the Durga Puja idols last evening.

The house owner is also injured and has been admitted at Deben Mahato Sadar Hospital in Purulia. The video footage of the two incidents taken by the neighbours, while recording the Durga Puja idol immersion procession went viral in the district.

Abhijit Banerjee, superintendent of police in Purulia confirmed that Sonali Dhibar (42) fell to the ground after a portion of the balcony collapsed while watching the Durga Puja immersion procession in front of the house, killing her on-the-spot. The landlord of the house also fell on the ground.

Seeing this, her husband, 51-year-old Mohan Dhibar also went upstairs and jumped from the rooftop. Both were declared brought dead at the Deben Mahato Sadar Hospital.

Mithu Dhibar, the house owner has been admitted at Deben Mahato Sadar Hospital by Purulia police.

The victims are residents of Bokaro district in neighbouring Jharkhand and have come to their relatives’ house to witness Durga Puja.

Every year, puja committees hold a massive display of firecrackers at Rasmela during the idol immersion on Dwadashi.

After hearing the tragic incident, SP Abhijit Banerjee, former minister Shantiram Mahato and civic body chairman Nabendu Mahali visited the spot. Later, they also met with the injured person at the hospital.

Purulia police have started investigation and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, added SP Abhijit Banerjee.