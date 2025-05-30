HUDCO celebrates 55th foundation day

The 55th HUDCO foundation day programme was celebrated by HUDCO, Kolkata regional office on Tuesday.

Debasish Roychoudhury, director (finance), West Bengal State Electricity Development Corporation Ltd. was the chief guest of programme and Debkumar Gupta, director finance & company secretary, West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd. & Joydeep Mukherjee, executive director (finance), Damodar Valley Corporation were special guests.

Advertisement

Debesh Chakraborty, regional chief, HUDCO, Kolkata Regional Office after felicitation of the guests briefed the gathering on the HUDCO operations in the country as a whole and West Bengal alongwith Sikkim as well. He deliberated on HUDCO’s performance and recent Achievement during 2024-25 includes achieving Navratna status conferred by the Centre, followed by NBFC-IFC by RBI, All time high loan sanction of Rs 1.27 lakh cr and release of Rs 40,000 cr, outstanding over Rs 1.24 lakh cr, profit of Rs 2709 cr. HUDCO during 2024-25 sanctioned a loan of Rs 192.76 crore for the state of West Bengal towards RM&U of Panchet Hydel Unit-1 (40 MW) and R&M of Maithon Hydel Unit-1 & 3 (2 x 20MW) schemes.

Advertisement

Mr Chakraborty informed that HUDCO Kolkata sanctioned CSR assistance of Rs 119. 39 lakh to Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) for procurement of four garbage trucks. HUDCO Kolkata also distributed 11 drinking water coolers along with 3 stage UV filtration (preferably inbuilt) in government schools in West Bengal with HUDCO CSR assistance of Rs10 lakh.