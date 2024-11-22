Hospital conducts robotic-assisted spine surgery

HP Ghosh Hospital reached a milestone with the successful launch of Eastern India’s first robotic-assisted spine surgery system. The landmark event showcased the pioneering Mazor-X Robotic System, the latest advancement in precision spine surgery. This event also highlighted the hospital’s ongoing commitment to bringing cutting-edge medical technology to the region.

The hospital and The Spine Foundation’s expert team of medical professionals provided valuable insights into the system’s capabilities and its transformative potential for treating complex spinal disorders. Dr Saumyajit Basu, director & lead spine surgeon of The Spine Foundation and Mr Somnath Bhattacharya, CEO of HP Ghosh Hospital said, “Today, we are not only introducing cutting-edge technology but also setting a new standard in spine care in Eastern India. The system allows us to perform surgeries with unparalleled precision.”

