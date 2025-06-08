Hooghly college remembers inventor of Kala-Azar medicine

The authorities of Hooghly Mohsin College organised a national seminar to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Upendranath Brahmachari, the inventor of the Kala-azar medicine Urea Stibamine.

During his student years, Upendranath lived in Thakurgali, Maheshtala, and Chuchura. He earned his BA degree with honours in mathematics and chemistry from Hooghly Mohsin College before pursuing further studies in medicine and higher chemistry. In 1894, he obtained a master’s degree from Presidency College, Kolkata, and in 1898, he married Nani Bala Devi.

Throughout his life, Brahmachari was associated with various hospitals, conducting groundbreaking research in the medical field. His discovery of Urea Stibamine was a crucial breakthrough in the treatment of Kala-azar, a parasitic disease caused by Leishmania donovani. At a time when the disease had a high mortality rate, his work saved countless lives. In recognition of his contributions, he was honoured with a knighthood.

Hooghly Mohsin College paid tribute to his remarkable legacy by organising this seminar at Chuchura Rabindra Bhavan, attended by researchers, students, and faculty members. The event featured speeches from distinguished figures, including state education director Madhumita Manna, college management committee president and MLA Asit Majumdar, additional district magistrate Amit Prasad Singh, Gaurikant Mukherjee, and principal Purushottam Pramanik.

Brahmachari is widely recognised as a pioneer in tropical medicine and is remembered for his invaluable contributions to the treatment of Kala-azar and other parasitic diseases.