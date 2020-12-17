The three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, who were incharge JP Nadda’s security during his recent trip to West Bengal, have been transferred outside.

The three officers – Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal) – had already come under the heat of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after Nadda’s convoy came under violent attack.

On his way to Diamond Harbour to attend a party event, Nadda’s motorcade was subjected to stone pelting on December 10. The BJP national president was on a two-day tour of the poll-bound state on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

The MHA had directed the three IPS officials to report for deputation in New Delhi. However, the West Bengal government had refused to release the officers, firing an intense State-Centre tussle.

In a latest letter to the State Government on Thursday, the Centre notified about the IPS officials’ transfers and asked them to report to their new roles at an immediate effect within 24 hours.

Mishra has been posted to ITBP (Indo-Tibetian Border Police), while Tripathi has been instructed to join SSB (Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau). Pandey has been given a role with BPRD (Bureau of Police Research).

The attack on Nadda’s convoy took West Bengal’s already-heated political state of affairs into a boiling point with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directly involving itself and summoning Chief Secretary and DGP of the state.

Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee and DGP Virendra also refused to visit New Delhi, giving a clear indication of the growing animosity between the state and the Centre.