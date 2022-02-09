History will remember Mamata as a tyrant: BJP

BJP’s national convener of the IT cell, Amit Malviya today tweeted that the feud between TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee took a new turn as close aides of the latter were today arrested.

He tweeted, “The feud between Mamata Banerjee and her ambitious nephew Abhishek Banerjee steps up. After Abhishek suggested that politicians must retire by 65/70, Mamata responded by arresting Kalchini block president and withdrawing Y security of Jahangir Khan, both close aides of Abhishek.”

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder today criticised Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Uttar Pradesh and said that regional parties, including TMC, are like private companies who work for their vested interest and not for people. “One of the family members of Mamata Banerjee earlier went to UP for helping the Yadav families. Now, Mamata went there as a sympathiser because she runs Trinamul company in a similar manner the like Yadav families are, in UP. Both have the same business,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikary said that UP people should know that Trinamul Congress is a party that is always baying for blood. Alluding to Mamata Banerjee, he tweeted “I would like to remind the respectable people of UP that the lady on this propaganda peddling tour, preaching democratic values, has blood on her hands. Blood of 55 @BJP4Bengal karyakartas including WB Vidhan Sabha election candidate Manas Saha,”

He further tweeted and ridiculed that TMC company owner is now in UP to relocate some persons from UP to Kolkata. “History would depict her as a tyrant.