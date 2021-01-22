The Trinamul Congress (Hills) has said it will soon send a report to the state government on the demands and problems of the people it found during its ‘Jan Sampark’ programme in Darjeeling.

The programme was launched all over West Bengal by the TMC on 10 December, with the name ‘Bangodhwani Yatra,’ which aimed at getting feedback from people in regards to different schemes and development work, while also learning of the problems being faced by the people. The TMC here claimed that funds for some of the projects have already been allotted.

“During our jan sampark programme, we learnt about a lot of problems people have been facing. The issues range from water scarcity and roads to protection walls being damaged. We have compiled a report of all this, and we will be sending it to the chief minister in a day or two,” TMC (Hills) spokesperson NB Khawas said here today.

Mr Khawas added that some of their findings had already been sent online to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, and some funds had also been allotted after that.

According to Mr Khawas, some of the demands put forth by the people at different places included an alternate route to Siliguri from Lebong to Teesta, which will be helpful for people travelling to Kalimpong and Sikkim. Similarly, another demand they got was an alternate route to Siliguri from Sukhia Pokharia to Dudhia via Bungkulung.

Other issues included the demand for parja patta (land deeds) and minimum wages in tea gardens, up-gradation of the Darjeeling Municipality to a corporation, completion of the Amrut water project and a proper sewage system in Darjeeling.

In their report, the TMC has also included demands like bifurcation of Sukhia-Pokhari and Bijanbari block, along with granting sub-division status to Bijanbari. Also, issues like regularization of GTA pay band employees and grievances of Municipality employees here have also featured in the report.

“We have already received funds for some of the projects that will be carried out in a bid to solve people’s problems, and they include Rs 3 crore 60 lakh for the Sukhia-Pokhari block, Rs 6 crore for Bijanbari and Rs 1 crore for Darjeeling town area. This is just the first phase and more funds will be sanctioned by the state government for other required projects,” said Mr Khawas.