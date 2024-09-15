Highway heist: Police plan forensic examination of two houses

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has planned to conduct forensic examination of the two sealed houses of Prithvijit Oswal and Ajay Kumar Das in Rupnarayanpur, the two alleged masterminds of the Rs 1.1 crore highway heist case in Piyala more in Durgapur.

Not only the forensic and fingerprint experts will conduct examinations, but ADPC sources said that the walls and the furniture will also be broken to get previously ‘looted materials’.

Yesterday, one Ankit Kumar Singh, a brick kiln owner of Sukhdev Nagar police station in Ranchi, Jharkhand was arrested by the Special Investigation Team of Asansol Durgapur police station in connection with the highway heist case and was taken to Durgapur on transit remand. The BCom student Ankit and his absconding brother were also part of the gang and used to siphon the money through the brick kiln, police alleged.

He was forwarded to Durgapur Court yesterday and taken on three days police remand. The forensic examination of the seized car will also be conducted today. The first meeting with victim and the Delhi trader Mukesh Chawla took place in his brick kiln in Ranchi.

With this arrest, the total number of arrests in the highway heist case has gone up to nine. Madhusudan Bag, one of the alleged kingpins of the racket, was arrested from Haldia and another, Goutam Chatterjee of Mahabir Colony was arrested from Rupnarayanpur.

Two masterminds, Ajay Kumar Das and Prithvijit Oswal are still at large and a special team of ADPC have fanned out to several parts of this state and neighbouring states to nab the other members of the cheating gang racket.

Madhusudan Bag had received Rs 50 lakh of the looted money in his account. He used to take 15 per cent cut money every time money was deposited in his bank account, police investigations revealed.

His account has been sealed.

The ADPC is now scanning all his bank transactions since the last five years. He has 13 bank accounts, which now have been freezed.

Ankit Kumar Singh has been forwarded to Durgapur Court today.

The Asansol Durgapur police station has started a probe into this.

“Nobody will be spared and police are going to unearth a very big inter-state financial fraud racket while investigating this case of money loot,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Gupta.