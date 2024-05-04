High Madrasah pass percentage at 88.09:WBBME

In what comes as good news to the examinees, the total pass percentage of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil exams this year has seen an increase in the results declared by the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) today.

According to the data shared by the board today, around 88.09 per cent of students had passed the High Madrasah exams last year. The percentage has gone up to 89.97 this year. The examinees of the Alim and Fazil exams have also performed better this year. The pass percentage of Alim which was 90.69 per cent last year increased to 92.17 in the results declared today. Likewise, the percentage of students clearing the Fazil exam in 2023 stood at 91. 15 and has gone up to 92.89 this year, according to the board data.

Notably, the number of students appearing for the High Madrasah exams also witnessed a considerable rise this year. Unlike last year, when a total of 38,445 examinees had written their exams, this year more than 45,000 students appeared for the High Madrasah exams.

The High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil exams were held from 1 to 24 February. According to the board, the results were announced in 53 working days after the completion of the exams.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students passing the WBBME exams. Taking to her social media account, the CM wrote, “My best wishes and congratulations to all the students who have passed the High Madrasa, Alim and Fazil exams. Congratulations to your parents and teachers also. I pray that your coming days will be prosperous.”