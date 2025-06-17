Heavy rains, winds to lash Bengal as monsoon advances

The West Bengal is bracing for intense rainfall and stormy conditions as the southwest monsoon inches closer to full arrival in the region.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, monsoon winds are expected to officially enter the southern districts of Bengal within the next 48 to 72 hours. Already, widespread showers and storm alerts have been issued across several districts, including the state capital, Kolkata. The city is likely to see periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, accompanied by wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 km/h. The forecast becomes more intense from Tuesday through Wednesday, with 7 to 11 centimetres of rainfall predicted across Kolkata and adjoining urban areas like Howrah and Hooghly.

Very heavy rainfall warnings — defined as precipitation between 7 to 20 centimetres — have been issued for South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore on Tuesday. Other southern districts including Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, and Nadia are also under high alert for potential urban flooding and waterlogging.

The northern part of the state is already experiencing the impact of the early monsoon onset. Districts like Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda are forecast to receive heavy downpours on multiple days throughout the week.

Maritime conditions are also expected to deteriorate. Gale-force winds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h are set to lash the coastal areas of West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a strict advisory for fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea. Temperature readings have begun to dip under the influence of cloud cover and monsoonal activity. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 27.7°C on Monday, within seasonal norms. Sunday’s maximum stood at 31.9°C, nearly 2°C below average, and temperatures are expected to fall further by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in southern Bengal over the next 72 hours.

Authorities are urging residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to stay alert as conditions develop. Emergency response teams and civic bodies have been placed on standby for any weather-related contingencies.