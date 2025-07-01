Heavy rains to lash city as depression strengthens: IMD

A low-pressure area over the northwestern Bay of Bengal is intensifying and is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across West Bengal, including Kolkata, until Tuesday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said today.

The depression, currently located over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, is expected to move west-northwestwards at a slow pace toward northern Odisha and Jharkhand. An associated trough, extending from the Bangladesh system to Rajasthan via northern Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, is also contributing to the increased rainfall activity. The IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rain, particularly in the coastal and western districts of South Bengal. Districts likely to be most affected include South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura.

Kolkata and surrounding areas experienced overcast skies and intermittent showers with thunderstorms on Sunday. Wind speeds reached 30 to 40 kmph, accompanied by moderate rain. Similar weather is expected to continue through Tuesday. Rainfall activity is expected to ease slightly on Wednesday and Thursday but may intensify again from Friday, IMD warned.

Northern districts of West Bengal are also likely to receive scattered heavy rainfall from Monday through Wednesday, along with gusty winds. Authorities have prohibited fishing activities along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha until Tuesday due to rough sea conditions. The persistent rainfall has also led to a dip in temperatures across the region. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4°C on Monday morning, 0.3°C below normal. Sunday’s maximum was 30.6°C, 2.3°C below average. Humidity levels ranged between 79 per cent and 97 per cent, with 12.3 mm of rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours.