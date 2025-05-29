Heavy rains lash Bengal as depression strengthens over Bay of Bengal

A deepening depression over the Bay of Bengal brought pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms across much of West Bengal on Wednesday, prompting weather warnings and marine advisories as the system is expected to intensify further in the next 24 hours, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression had developed into a well-marked system and could strengthen into a deep depression soon, moving slowly northward while remaining tilted towards the south. The system has already triggered heavy rainfall in several coastal districts of South Bengal, including North and South 24-Parganas and East and West Midnapore.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for Thursday and Friday across much of the state, with authorities issuing an orange alert for 10 districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and both North and South Burdwan. Wind speeds could reach 50 km/h, and isolated areas may receive between 70 to 200 mm of rainfall, officials warned. “Sea conditions near the Bay of Bengal coast will remain rough, with wind speeds touching 65 km/h in gusts. Fishermen have been strictly advised against venturing into deep sea waters,” an IMD spokesperson said.

The weather office also indicated the southwest monsoon’s arrival in North Bengal within the next two days. While no formal warnings were issued for North Bengal on Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms and light to moderate rain were expected in isolated parts. By Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to lash areas like North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar. Hill districts such as Darjeeling and Kalimpong face risks of landslides, while rising river levels could pose flooding threats in low-lying urban areas over the weekend.

In Kolkata, skies remained overcast from early morning. Intermittent thunderstorms are likely through the evening, with heavier downpours expected later in the week. Authorities in coastal areas, including the Sundarbans and Digha, have begun preparatory measures in anticipation of severe weather. Local officials have launched awareness campaigns and activated relief shelters. Abhishek Das, president of the Namkhana Panchayat Samiti, visited multiple shelters on Wednesday to review readiness. “We are coordinating with all departments to ensure safety and timely evacuation if needed,” Das said.

The monsoon is also expected to advance into parts of northeast India and most of the northern Bay of Bengal within the next 72 hours, the IMD added.