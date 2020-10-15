Admitting the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in North Bengal, health officials today said they will focus on identifying asymptomatic virus carriers, who may be spreading the infection among others.

Officer on Special Duty for Covid-19 in North Bengal, Dr Susanta Kumar Roy, along with district administrative officials today announced guidelines for puja organisers as well as the general public.

After a review meeting on the Covid situation with district health officials at the Balurghat Circuit House, Dr Roy and District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal jointly held a press conference and announced the rules and regulations for the upcoming festivals.

The district administration urged puja organisers to avoid huge gatherings, while they have been asked to fix certain timings for worshipers to pray in the pandals.

“Huge crowds are seen at marketplaces and other public places in the district for the upcoming pujas, which is triggering a rise in the rate of infection. To break this trend, the health department has focused on identifying asymptomatic but viral-load people, who are spreading infection among the people,” a source said. Dr Roy said the rate of new infections had been rising in north Bengal and that “super spreaders” were a concern for the health department when it comes to dealing with the situation.

“These carriers are spreading the virus all over north Bengal, so the health department will try to identify them through rapid testing at all public places,” Dr Roy said. “The health department will organise testing camps in all areas like markets, bus stands and shopping malls, where people tend to crowd,” he added.

Apprehending a rise in number of Covid cases after the pujas, the state government has instructed the health department to increase the number of beds in hospitals for Covid patients.

In South Dinajpur, there are presently more than 100 beds in the Covid Hospital in the Balurghat Natyacharcha Kendra. However, experts and officials fear that the number may not be enough to cater to patients if the cases see an exponential rise.

On the other hand, the district administration has asked puja organisers to control crowding and not organize open programmes. It has also asked the organisers to not hold processions during immersion. “There must be sanitizers and masks for visitors in every pandal. Openair cultural programmes will not be allowed during the puja days,” DM, Mr Nirmal, said.

Apart from Dr Roy and Mr Nirmal, District Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey, Additional District Magistrate Pranab Kumar Ghosh and other health and administrative officials attended today’s meeting, it is learnt.