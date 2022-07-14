Health dept directs CMOHs to prepare med teams with adequate blood

Triggering controversy the state health department, headed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has directed the chief medical officers of health (CMOH) across districts to prepare medical teams and storing adequate quantity of blood for three days from 19 July for ‘Martyr’s Day’, organized by the ruling Trinamul Congress on 21 July.

Swasthya Bhaban was prompted to alert the CMOHs to get ready all emergency healthcare arrangements, probably for the first time, for a political rally in the state after the police administration urged Narayan Swaroop Nigam, principal secretary in-charge of health department, to take necessary measures in this regard.

Today, Dr Siddhartha Neogy, acting director of health services (DHS), issued an order directing CMOHs, “.. you are requested to instruct the head of institutions of all State Health facilities under your jurisdiction to keep readiness about the medical team comprising medical officers and concerned paramedical staffs along with storage of sufficient qualities of blood in blood centres in connection with participation of huge crowd of people to attend “Sahid Diwas” on 21 July, preferably from 19 July till the end of the event.”

The official order issued by Neogy has fuelled controversy prompting a section of senior officials at Swasthya Bhawan to raise questions on how the health department issue such a directive for a rally organized by a political party.

“I have never heard such a type of government order asking CMOHs to get prepared for adequate healthcare facilities particularly for a political programme. Will the police and health department be proactive next time when other political parties organize their political programmes with a big crowd?” a senior health official said, requesting anonymity.

“I have issued the directive today after the director general and inspector general of police, traffic and road safety, requested our principal secretary to make adequate arrangements for healthcare services in all government hospitals, health centres and blood banks for ‘Sahid Diwas’ scheduled on 21 July. So, what’s wrong with this?” Dr Neogy said.

“It’s the duty of the health administrations to get prepared with all medical facilities, sensitizing all CMOHs when a mega political rally is held. I doubt whether the police and health department would show the same proactiveness when other political parties in opposition organize their huge programmes. For Trinamul Congress, they are overactive,” said Dr Manas Gumta, secretary of the CPM-backed Association of Health Service Doctors.