HC sends Sanjay Roy to 14 days’ judicial custody

A lower court in Kolkata on Friday remanded Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and the sole arrested accused in the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College & Hospital to 14 days’ judicial custody.

In a crucial development, a special court on Friday allowed the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) court in Sealdah had on Thursday approved the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea to conduct the lie detector test on the controversial former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and five others in connection with the case.

Sanjay Roy was presented at the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Sealdah in central Kolkata on Friday afternoon under tight security cover, as protesters had already assembled within the court premises raising slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Instead of the regular courtroom, the hearing was conducted in the chamber of the ACJM, where no one was allowed to enter.

A huge police contingent, under the command of an officer in the rank of deputy commissioner of police, was there outside the room to ensure blanket security.

Of the seven persons on whom the lie-detector test will be conducted, one is a close associate of Roy, a civic volunteer, while the remaining four are post-graduate medical students of R G Kar, who were on duty at the hospital on the intervening night of 8-9 August.

Roy was initially arrested by the cops of the Special Investigation Team of Kolkata Police, however, later the city police had to hand him over to the CBI, as a Division Bench of Calcutta High Court directed the central agency to take charge of the investigation from the city police.

Sources said Roy’s lie detector test became crucial since there have been a lot of inconsistencies in the statements made by him during his interrogation by the CBI.