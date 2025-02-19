HC orders demolition of illegal floor of Purulia apartment

The Calcutta High Court has directed demolition of the fifth floor of an apartment in Purulia town, terming it as illegal. The Radhakrishna Apartment was set up in 2016 Chandikar Lane of ward 12 of Purulia town.

The residents have moved the court as the civic body had stopped the mutation citing that one extra floor was added after the original plan was sanctioned by the Purulia Municipality.

All the 10 apartments are sold in the flat complex and the residents have taken loans from the bank and are facing problems. They lodged complaints with the Purulia Municipality, but no steps were taken.

The residents alleged that instead of the parking space of the residents the local developer has set up an illegal floor additionally. Lastly, the residents moved to the single Bench of Calcutta High Court of Justice Amrita Sinha.

Later, the division Bench started hearing the case and ordered demolition of the illegal fifth floor. There are also no fire safety measures in the apartment, which have only one staircase.

Mayuri Nandy, deputy chairman of Purulia Municipality said that after getting the copy of the Calcutta High Court verdict, the civic body will decide about the next course of action.

The developer Pawan Sharma refused to comment on the Calcutta High Court directive.

In Kolkata, there have been several illegal multi-storey apartments and some of which have tilted recently, but illegal construction in faraway districts and subsequent court directives for demolitions have created a stir in this south Bengal district.

Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, MP of Purulia said that illegal constructions have mushroomed throughout the state and is the biggest industry in Bengal at present.