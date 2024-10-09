HC orders CBI probe into ‘police assault’ on two women arrested by police

Calcutta High Court today ordered CBI investigation against police ‘excesses’ and ‘physical assault’ against two women, who were arrested for making “indecent remarks” about Trinamul national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s daughter.

Two young women were arrested by the police from a BJP rally for making indecent remarks. Subsequently, they approached the Calcutta High Court, accusing the police of being overly aggressive and claiming that they were brutally assaulted while in custody. In response to this, the Calcutta High Court has now ordered a CBI investigation into the matter.

On Tuesday, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj of the high court observed, “Such behavior from the police cannot be tolerated. Given the allegations of assault in custody, the court no longer has faith in the police. Therefore, the investigation of the case is being handed over to the CBI.” Justice Bharadwaj further directed that the investigation should be immediately handed over to the central investigating team. The CBI must submit a preliminary report to the court by 15 November.

It is noteworthy that during a protest rally following the R G Kar incident, indecent comments were allegedly made about Abhishek Banerjee’s minor daughter. A video of the incident was circulated on social media (though The Statesman has not verified its authenticity). A woman filed a complaint against the two young women at the Diamond Harbour police station, following which they were arrested from Nimtala on 7 September. On Tuesday, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj remarked that, given the allegations of severe physical assault on the young women while in police custody, the court can no longer trust the police. Therefore, the investigation has been handed over to the CBI.