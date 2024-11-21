HC grants bail to suspended TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh

A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, granted conditional bail to the suspended youth Trinamul Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January 2023 in connection with the cash-for-school job case.

The bail was granted by the-single judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court of Justice Suvra Ghosh in the case registered against him by ED in the school job case. However, despite being given bail, there is no chance for Kuntal to be freed from behind bars since his other bail plea in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same matter is yet to be granted.

While granting the bail in the case registered by ED in the morning, Justice Ghosh ordered Kuntal to submit his passport and mobile number to the court. Justice Ghosh also directed that the mobile number that will be submitted to the court cannot be altered.

At the same time, Justice Ghosh also directed Kuntal to be present in the regular hearing in the matter at a lower court. She also observed that Kuntal should not make any attempt to influence the witnesses in the case.

Kuntal had initially approached the Supreme Court with his bail petition. However, the apex court referred the matter back to the Calcutta High Court.

Last week, the counsel of ED claimed at the Calcutta High Court that hefty amounts got credited to the accounts of Kuntal Ghosh even on dates after his arrest by the central agency officials.