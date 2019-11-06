The Division Bench of Justice Sahidullah Munshi and Justice Subhasis Dasgupta of Calcutta High Court directed police not to arrest senior BJP leader Mukul Roy in the Sarsuna money transaction case till further orders.

The matter will come up for next hearing on 4 December. BJP leader Mukul Roy was charged in a case of alleged bribery for a position in a railway panel.

Roy had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the case of cheating filed by one Santu Ganguly against Baban Ghosh, who claims to be a local BJP labour wing leader.

Ganguly alleged in the FIR that Ghosh had taken Roy’s name while assuring him membership of a Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee and accepted a bribe of over Rs 70 lakh from him.

Following Ghosh’s arrest in the case by Kolkata Police on 21 August, Roy had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail since his name has cropped up in the matter.

A Division Bench had adjourned the hearing in the matter on a plea by advocate General Kishore Dutta. Dutta, appearing for the state, sought time to go through a supplementary affidavit filed by Roy’s lawyers.

The Division Bench said the matter would be heard on 2 September and directed the state government that Roy not be arrested till 5 September.