HC allows ED, CBI to question Abhishek

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday permitted the CBI and the ED to question Trinamul Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over the allegations levelled by expelled youth TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh that the central agencies are putting pressure on him to name Banerjee in the multicrore teacher recruitment scam.

The high court’s singlejudge Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also permitted the ED and the CBI to question Kuntal Ghosh in the matter if the central agencies feel that is necessary. In a letter to a local police station on Wednesday, Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the recruitment scam, had alleged that the central agencies had been putting pressure on him to name senior Trinamul leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, in the scam.