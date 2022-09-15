Hazra Park Durgotsab put forward the theme of ‘Tandav’ on their 80th year

As Bengal is ready to soak in Durga Puja celebrations, one of the famous Puja clubs of south Kolkata, Hazra Park Durgotsab brought forward their Puja theme for this year. The club will be celebrating its 80th year of Durga Puja with the theme of ‘Tandav’ to demonstrate the present global scenario.

In Hindu scriptures, Science is described as the scientific truth of Tandav, according to cosmology which is taking place continuously as an unseen creation.

The daily cycle of destruction and creation at different levels of the universe helps keep a balance and Hindu mythology denotes the concept of Tandav as an integral part of life.

It is not just a momentary event but a continuous process through which energy is transformed into multi-dimensional ones. This year Hazra Park Durgotsab thus tries to showcase this force of life through the artists’ impression of Tandav across different spheres of society.

Mr. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee said, “This year’s theme is to think of the continuous process of the universe. The main idea of the theme is Tandava, which is basically not a specific moment, but rather a continuous process.

According to the theory of creation, violence happens every day somewhere in this universe. The reservoirs of destruction and creation are formed in the nuclear instability occurring at different levels of the universe. The puja was initially held at Bhowanipore for a few years, it moved to Hazra Park in 1945. From the very beginning, this puja has spoken against untouchability.”

Whirlwind storms destroy nature and degenerate an entire civilization in a gusty blow. With the power to demolish a modern society at the snap of its fingers, mother nature evokes a primitive battle between nature and modern civilization.

Modern machines and technology have helped human civilization grow leaps and bounces, leaving behind our primitive beliefs, cultures, and values. Despite all the great technologies and equipment that civilized society possesses today, time and again, mother nature has showcased her supremacy. This was again portrayed by the recent event, where the entire world succumbed to a microscopic virus.

The world came to a standstill with individuals struggling for existence. The uncontrolled spread of the virus came as destruction to lives shuttering dreams and hopes. It created a Tandav in the history of mankind. But each struggle gave a new hope in life and let people think in a new way.

Many consider Tandav as a destructive force. But, traversing the pages of human history, one can see that Tandav is being referred to as a special moment that initiates the change when something new is being conceived while something is destroyed.

So, forgetting the pain of loss, Hazra Park Durgotsab is gearing up for a new hope with their theme of Tandav.

This Puja started in 1942 for the common masses, underprivileged, backward classes, and Harijans. Earlier, this Puja was held at Bhowanipore which shifted to Hazra Park in 1945. People from backward classes could participate freely in the Puja, which still continues today.

Even today, as a tradition, about 1000 Harijans are seated and personally served with Bhog and Prasad by the committee members spreading the message of harmony.