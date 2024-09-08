Haripal police rescues student in unconscious state

The Haripal police, on information, on Friday night rescued a teenage girl student found lying in a senseless and semi-nude state at Gupinagar, near Haripal BDO office.

The police rushed her to Haripal gramin hospital.

The local witnesses said they spotted a teenage girl lying in the by-lane around 8-9 pm. When they approached her, they were shocked to find that the teenage girl was in a senseless and semi-nude state. They covered her with proper clothes and informed the Haripal police.

Some of the locals identified her as a resident of Nasibpur, under Singur police station. She is a Class IX student of a Singur school.

The family sources said she usually goes for her coaching class at Singur from Nasibpur by local train but on Friday, she didn’t return home at the usual time.

The anxious parents set out in search of their daughter. They received a phone call asking them to reach Haripal hospital.

The victim later said, “After the tuition class was over, when I was on my way home, I was taken unaware by some people. They forcibly lifted me in their car and after that I don’t remember anything.

The superintendent of police Kamanasish Sen said the victim is in a state of shock. She is undergoing necessary treatment. An FIR has been lodged and medical tests have been completed. Police have initiated an investigation. Primarily investigation reveals that it appears that it is not a case of rape. However more details cannot be made public at this moment for the sake of investigation.

The CPM leaders and workers started an agitation in protest of the incident. They barged into the police station and demanded justice and prompt arrest of the culprits.