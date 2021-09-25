Hakim attacks BJP for ‘politics with corpse’

The BJP has resorted to doing politics with dead bodies, hoping to gain votes in Bhawanipore, said state transport minister, Firhad Hakim while lashing out at the saffron brigade for staging a protest yesterday near the chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence with the corpse of their deceased worker.

Hakim said, “One who is dead cannot be brought back and only the family of the deceased can feel the immense loss. The case of the BJP worker’s death is being probed at present and there was absolutely no reason for the saffron brigade to have stooped so low”.

Tension ran high as the BJP leadership, including state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar, MP Arjun Singh, and the party’s Bhawanipore bypoll candidate, Priyanka Tibrewal, led a huge rally with the body of the deceased worker, Dhurjati Saha, to protest in front of CM’s residence in Kalighat. Saha was allegedly killed in the post-poll violence that began since the day the election results were declared.

“BJP is living in a fool’s paradise if they think dancing with the corpse in Bhawanipore will fetch votes. No one has the right to disrespect the dead,” Hakim said. His comments coincided with that of Miss Banerjee’s who today during her campaign attacked the BJP for the act.

Meanwhile, Hakim said BJP will soon follow the path of the Left in Bengal. He said the Left has now become a “laughing stock” and are presently campaigning with one or two persons at the most. He claimed that “Trinamul Congress is the only political destination in Bengal and it is better if the BJP understands that sooner.

Half of their party workers are anyway waiting to switch camps to our party.” Hakim yesterday had fuelled speculations when he commented that “Wait for a few more days. A big-time BJP leader is all set to join our party…BJP will disintegrate in West Bengal.