Guv removes Press secretary, fueling speculations of tension between Raj Bhavan & Nabanna

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has removed his Press secretary, Shekhar Banerjee, giving rise to questions whether the distance between Nabanna and Raj Bhavan will increase once again. Similarly, in February this year, the Governor had removed Nandini Chakraborty from the position of his principal secretary. The role of the Governor’s Press secretary primarily involves maintaining coordination with the Press on various issues related to the Governor and the Raj Bhavan, as well as conveying the Governor’s message to the general public.

However, according to certain administrative sources, the Governor removed the Press secretary due to the various news articles published in the media surrounding the Governor during the recent panchayat polls. Neither Raj Bhavan nor Nabanna has commented on this matter. The incident has further fueled speculations about the rift between Nabanna and Raj Bhavan. Questions have arisen regarding whether Governor Bose is trying to send a message to Nabanna by removing the Press secretary.

The Governor’s conflicts with the West Bengal government over the recently concluded panchayat elections have been highlighted time and again. There have been strong disagreements with the state government over the Governor’s decisions such as establishing a peace room in Raj Bhavan and forming a peace reconciliation committee headed by a former judge. Mr Bose has also raised concerns about the administrative activities of the state government, including by making visits to areas affected by the panchayat polls and holding Press conferences.

Advertisement

On the other hand, ministers of the state government have also criticised the Governor. In this atmosphere, is Mr Bose attempting to convey a strong message to Nabanna by removing the Press secretary, who was nominated by the state government?

Such questions are circulating within certain circles of state politics. Mr Shekhar was transferred from the Department of Information and Culture to the position of Governor’s Press Secretary. According to administrative sources, he has returned to his previous duty. Governor Bose visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi shortly after the Panchayat polls. Is there any internal dynamic within Raj Bhavan that led to the dismissal of the press secretary?

Discussions about this are happening within political and administrative circles. It is worth noting that Mr Bose chose Mr Shekhar as his Press secretary from among three names sent by Nabanna in January this year. Therefore, the sudden decision to remove him from this position raises questions.

In a similar vein, bitterness grew between Nabanna and Raj Bhavan after the Governor removed Ms Chakraborty as his principal secretary last February. Subsequently, the state government decided to appoint Ms Chakraborty as the secretary of the tourism department. However, the position of Secretary to the Governor remains vacant.

Previously, Mr Bose demonstrated his ‘tough’ stance towards the state government by returning Rajiva Sinha’s appointment letter as State Election Commissioner to Nabanna. Some individuals in political circles perceive this fresh decision as Mr Bose’s way of maintaining a ‘stubborn’ approach and avoiding reconciliation with Nabanna.