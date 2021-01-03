The Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (Bimal Gurung camp) is all set to form its national body in the coming months consisting of members from different Gorkha populated states in the country.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the party’s central committee at Patlebas here today. Among other things, it was also decided that a public meeting will be held in Kalimpong on the 7 January.

Briefing the press after the meeting, Morcha general secretary Roshan Giri said, “We will be forming our party units in different states of the country, which has a Gorkha population and in some months we will form a national body of our party. This body will also hold a meeting after its formation for which the venue is yet to be fixed.”

According to Mr Giri, the national body will concentrate on national issues, while decisions related to the Hills, Terai and the Dooars will be taken by the central committee itself.

Speaking on the public meetings to be held, Mr Giri said, “It has been a long time that a public meeting has not been held at Kalimpong, so we decided to organise one on the 7th of this month, followed by such meetings in places like Kurseong, Mirik, Siliguri, Terai and Dooars where our party president will also speak.”

According to him, people in such meetings will be made to understand their stand for the 2021 state elections and the 2024 general elections, along with reasons for their move to sever ties with the BJP and why there was a need for Gorkhas to come together for the issue of Gorkhaland.

Morcha leader Bimal Gurung, along with other senior party leaders, will be leaving for the plains tomorrow, with Mr Gurung scheduled to hold meetings and visit villages in places like Naxalbari, Dabgram, Matigara, Fulbari and Phasidewa.

In the meeting today, it was also decided that the central committee, which had 108 members earlier, will now have 51 members, with one representative each from their women, youth and trade wings.

The party further decided to select the assistant general secretaries and spokespersons for the units as they do not have such portfolio members presently. A membership drive is also on the cards with a fee of Rs 10 each for party fund. “We also discussed the way our supporters are increasing everywhere and units being opened. We want to bring together all these units,” Mr Giri said.