Griffins school hosts FIDE rated rapid chess championship

Griffins International School, Kharagpur, proudly hosted the prestigious FIDE Rated Rapid Chess Championship 2025 on the 7-8 June, setting a remarkable milestone in the chess circuit of West Bengal. With an overwhelming participation of 493 players from various schools and academies, the tournament has earned the distinction of being the largest FIDE-rated chess event ever held in the state. This grand two-day event was organised by United Creation Chess Academy, affiliated to Paschim Medinipur Zila Daba Sangstha and recognised by Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha and the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

The tournament followed the Swiss system of pairing and spanned nine intense rounds governed strictly by the FIDE laws of chess.

The event began on 7 June with the inaugural rounds, and players competed in five rounds on the first day. The schedule resumed on 8 June with the remaining four rounds. A total cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 was distributed along with 92 trophies, and certificates were awarded to all players as a token of appreciation and encouragement.

Dibyendu Barua, India’s second Grandmaster and an Arjuna Awardee attended the event as the chief guest. Chairman of Griffins International School Abishek Kumar Yadav and principal Pradeep Kumar Samal were also present.