Jhargram district may lose its green-zone status as six persons have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two consecutive days, while the authorities of the district health department and the district administration have remained tight lipped on the matter.

The state health department in its Covid-19 bulletin highlighted the fact that Jhargram district had reported three confirmed cases on Sunday.

But within 24 hours of this bulletin, three more persons have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in the district.

In the earlier report, three persons had tested positive in East Midnapore and Kolkata but they hailed from Jhargram district. Even, no persons have been infected in connection with these three persons in Jhargram, the district administration had no headache with regards to this matter.

But, on Saturday, three persons living in the district tested positive.

An employee of a grocery shop in the Jubilee market in Jhargram was tested positive for Covid19. The district health department soon sent the affected person to the Covid hospital in Mecheda and sealed off the Jubilee market.

On Sunday, the market was fully sanitized by the fire brigade officers. Sources placed in the district administration said the affected person had wanted to go to his native house in Binpur.

But, the local residents raised a protest asking him to conduct a test before going to his house.

Accordingly, the man went to the Jhargram super specialty hospital where the doctors took his swab sample for a test. He then went to his house in Binpur. But, on the next day, his report showed positive and he was immediately sent to Baroma covid hospital in Mecheda. His family members and others who came to his contact have been sent to the quarantine center for observation.

This apart, a three-year-old girl child and a migrant worker were tested positive for Covid-19. According to health department officials, a housewife along with her three-year-old girl child returned to her in law’s house at Jamboni from her parents’ house in Kharagpur recently.

A migrant worker in Jhargram rural block has also been tested positive after he recently came from Odisha.

On Sunday, the state health department revealed in its bulletin that Jhargram reported three positive cases. But, within a day, three workers of the Jhargram municipality reportedly tested positive on Monday.

And in this case too, the Jhargram district administration and health department officials denied revealing anything about corona related information.