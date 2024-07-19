Govt to invest Rs 10k crore at leather complex

The state government has decided to pump in Rs 10,000cr more at Calcutta Leather Complex, which will generate an additional 2.5 lakh employment in the state, in addition to the existing 5 lakh employment with an eye to boost the employment generation to 7.5 lakh.

Announcing the move at the state secretariat, Nabanna today, Alapon Banerjee, the chief adviser to the chief minister told news persons that the decision has been taken at a review meeting held by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, which was attended by the chief secretary and other departmental secretaries along with the higher ranking officers related to the leather industry.

“In the review meeting presided over by the chief minister, it has been decided that an additional 187 tanneries and 139 footwear units at an investment of Rs 10,000cr will be set up there, as result of which it would generate an additional employment of 2.50 lakh,” Mr Banerjee said.

Mr Banerjee further went on to add that the state government would pump in Rs 1,900cr for infrastructure build up there like solid waste management, roads and proposed to set up a drinking water project at an investment to the tune of Rs 475cr.

These apart, the meeting also decided that HIDCO (Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation) will set up a leather mall near Alipore museum to streamline the marketing of the leather products.