Govt to ensure a grand Puja this year: Minister

The state government today made it clear that pujas this year would not lose its usual sheen.

“The usual pomp, fervour and illumination would continue and will in no way be a scale-down affair against a narrative being tried to be given from some quarters,” Indranil Sen, the state information and cultural affairs minister, said.

Addressing a press conference on the Sharad Samman Award 2024 at Abanindra Sabhagar today, Mr Sen also downplayed the alleged spree of grant returns by some puja organisers, who the minister said were too negligible in numbers that would in no way cause any impediments and dampen the spirit of the pujas.

“The numbers of puja organisers spurned the government puja grants so far were too negligible, at the most 16 so far, against the number of pujas 50,000, including the districts, will hardly make any difference. They may have returned funds as they have enough finds in their kitty. However, this would come handy for small pujas, who would be benefitted this time because the funds would be given to them,” said Mr Sen.

Mr Sen also dispelled doubts of any decline in the number of foreign tourists’ presence during the Red Road carnival, which is set for 15 October this year.

Earlier, Santanu Basu, secretary to the information and cultural department said the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman Awards would be given in the following categories- Best Puja, Best Idol, Best Pandal and the Best Social Consciousness.

The form for application would be available on and offline and the date of submission for the same would be 30.9.24. For detailed information organizers may log onto websites like:www.egiyebangla.gov.in, www.wb.gov.in, www.wbicad.in and https//bbss.wb.gov.in