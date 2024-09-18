Govt sets control rooms as flood-like situation prevails

The government has opened integrated control rooms in the districts hit by flood-like situations and distributed relief materials among the affected people.

The districts that are affected include Bankura, Birbhum, South and North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur.

The rivers that are flowing above extreme danger level are Rupnarayan, Dwarakeshwar, Shilabati, Kaliaghai, Old and new Cossye, Kapaleshwari, Durbachati. The rivers flowing above the danger level are Dwarka, Dwarakeshwar, Amta channel and river Kansabati.

From 9 am, Durgapur barrage has released 1,33,750 cusecs of water and the Kansabati dam 40,000 cusecs. The Central River Commission stated that Maithon dam will release 2 lakh cusecs water while Panchet dam will release 50,000 cusecs water. Parts of Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman have been inundated.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to the chief minister said the state government has so far distributed more than 46,000 tarpaulins and another 1.5 lakh tarpaulins have been allotted to the affected districts. Already 180 makeshift camps have been set up in Midnapore (33 camps), Hooghly (51 camps), Birbhum (12 camps), Jhargram (5 camps), North 24-Parganas (46 camps), South 24-Parganas (3 camps) and Murshidabad (1 camp). Altogether 7,962 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and put up in the camps. Till date, two people have died. There has been one incident of wall collapse in Purba Bardhaman and one person has been electrocuted.

The SDRF teams are carrying out relief operations in the affected areas. Four teams have been deployed in Hooghly, Murshidabad has one team, Paschim Midnapore, two teams, North 24-Parganas, four teams, Birbhum, Howrah, Purba Bardhaman have one team each. NDRF teams have been deployed in Hooghly (two teams), Howrah (two teams), Paschim Midnapore (two teams) and South 24-Parganas (one team).

The state government has instructed the district magistrates and superintendents of police of the affected districts to evacuate the people living in the low-lying areas and take them to the camps.