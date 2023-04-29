Govt releases`2,602crore assistance to 94 lakh farm beneficiaries

The West Bengal government has released Rs 2,602 crore financial assistance to 94 lakh beneficiary farmers and bargadars. This includes more than 1.50 lakh farmers, who got their benefits from the 6th edition of Duare Sarkar in April 2023. The state government on 26 April gave clearance to set up 61 new custom hiring centres (CHC) worth Rs 9.20 crore.

Cumulative CHC is 2,098 now at block level, a big boost to farm mechanisation under state initiative. Finance assistance for drip and sprinklers, under Bangla Krishi Seech Yojana sanctioned to 9,228 farmers who had applied during the 6th edition of Duarte Sarkar with total fund involvement of Rs 23 crore.

The Krishak Bandhu scheme started in 2018-19. Then the amount of financial assistance was Rs 5,000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more and minimum of Rs 2,000 per annum to enrolled farmers including sharecroppers and the total number of farmers, who got enrolled with the state agriculture department, was 39 lakh.

Under the Krishak Bandhu (natun) scheme the financial assistance has been increased to Rs 10,000 for cultivable land of one acre or more and proportionate amount for land area below one acre with minimum of Rs 4,000 per annum in two equal installments.

More than 39 lakh new farmer beneficiaries have been added under Krishak Bandhu (natun) through six rounds of Duare Sarkar. Since inception in 2019, more than Rs 15,112 crore has been disbursed directly to enrolled farmers including bargadars.