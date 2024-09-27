Government will not accept DVC’s donation for CM relief fund

Reacting to DVC’s decision of its employees donating a day’s salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said today that the state government will not accept the donation. He, though did not rule out DVC wishing to donate personally for the flood victims.

The minister also said, “From September 18-26 September, the DVC has released a total of 8 lakh cusecs of water. They gave us only three hours’ time before releasing the water and that too at midnight. Rescue operations during that time are not possible. During the cyclone earlier, we transferred people to safer places. But in the flood, many lives were lost. The Panchet and Maithon dams have reduced capacity to hold water.”

