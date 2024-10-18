Government sets up SIT to probe Krishnanagar girl’s murder

The West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the SP, Krishnanagar, K Amarnath, to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl in Krishnanagar. Mr Supratim Sarkar, ADG (South Bengal), held a press conference at Kotwali police station in Krishnanagar, where he said: “An SIT has been formed to probe the incident, led by SP Mr K Amarnath along with other officials. The investigation will be carried out from all possible angles.” Mr Sarkar also said: “As per the wishes of the victim’s parents, the post-mortem has been carried out at JNM Hospital in Kalyani under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.

Until we receive the post-mortem report, we cannot ascertain the exact reason behind the girl’s death. But, we at Kotwali police are always with the family members of the victim.” Mr Sarkar further said that one Rahul Bose, the prime accused, has been arrested based on the FIR lodged with the police and was produced before the Krishnanagar District Judge’s court, where he was remanded in police custody for seven days. During the press meet, Mr Sarkar said the police have already started a probe from various angles and are taking help from the CID and forensic department. Mr Sarkar was accompanied by the DIG, CID, Soma Das. They also paid a visit to the incident site where the body was found.

A group of senior police officials and experts visited Ramkrishnapara and took stock of the situation. In a shocking incident, the charred body of a teenage girl was found at a location close to the the Superintendent of Police’s office in Krishnanagar early yesterday morning, sparking protests and political outcry. The girl, whose body showed signs of severe burns on her face, chest, and other parts, was discovered lying on the road inside a Durga Puja pandal at Ramkrishnapara in Krishnanagar. According to Mr. K. Amarnath, SP of Krishnanagar Police District, a case has been lodged against the accused under Sections 103, 124, 127 (II), 238, 61 (II), and 70 (I) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which includes charges of gangrape and other relevant sections.

The victim’s family said that the girl had left her house around 7:30 p.m. the previous evening after being invited by her fiancé, Rahul Bose, for pizza at a local shop. However, she never returned. The family attempted to contact her throughout the night but failed to reach her. The victim’s mother stated: “I repeatedly called Rahul, and at one point, he answered but arrogantly claimed he was at home and knew nothing about her whereabouts.” After hours of searching, the family informed the police about the girl’s disappearance. Yesterday morning, her body was discovered near the SP office, about four kilometres from her home.

The family suspects the girl was gangraped before being killed, and her attackers attempted to destroy evidence by burning her body. News of the incident spread quickly, leading to protests from local political leaders and residents who gathered outside the Kotwali police station. Leaders from the BJP, CPM, and Congress demanded immediate justice, accusing the police of inaction. Agitators chanted slogans like “We Want Justice,” calling for the swift arrest of all culprits involved in the heinous crime. As the protests turned heated, the Kotwali police tried to escort the victim’s mother to Saktinagar district hospital. However, political leaders and protestors blocked the police vehicle, delaying their efforts to move the grieving mother.

Eventually, the leaders took the victim’s mother to Saktinagar in a Toto, while the police followed them. Many residents expressed their disappointment with the police, comparing the situation to the controversial R.G. Kar hospital incident, which had similarly strained relations between the public and local authorities. Several high-profile political leaders visited the victim’s family and demanded action. BJP leaders Locket Chatterjee and Falguni Patra arrived at Saktinagar district hospital and expressed their condolences. Ms Chatterjee condemned the state government, saying: “On the day of Lakshmi Puja and inside a Durga Puja pandal, we have lost our Lakshmi.

While our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, is playing dandiya and enjoying carnivals, we are losing daughters. She should resign immediately.” Congress state president Subhankar Sarkar also visited the hospital, criticising both the police and state government for failing to ensure the safety of women. “This is yet another example of the lawlessness and neglect of women’s safety under this government. We demand immediate justice for the victim’s family.”