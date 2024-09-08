Government directive for speedy implementation of welfare schemes

Chief secretary Manoj Pant today issued a strict directive to government officials, employees and police, asking them to concentrate on their work diligently and finish pending work on a war footing.

The directive also asked them to be more dedicated and punctual to their work during office hours.

In a directive issued today by the chief secretary, it has been mentioned many government projects, mainly related to public service, have come to a halt and the momentum lost due to parliamentary and Assembly bypolls. It is now necessary for the government officers and employees to finish those unfinished works on war footing.

The chief secretary also stressed on the need for regular review and monitoring of implementation of government projects in a time-bound and expeditious manner and improve their efficiency in implementation of infrastructure related projects as well as citizen centric services like rural housing, rural employment, education, health, potable water and many other beneficiary government schemes, targeted at the vulnerable sections of the society.