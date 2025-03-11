Gorkha community backs Prakash Gurung as IGJF, moves HC for justice

Emotions ran high in the Darjeeling Hills today as Ajoy Edwards, chief coordinator of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), appealed to the Hill people for support in demanding justice for his party leader, Prakash Gurung. Gurung, a prominent figure in the Gorkha community, was arrested in connection with the 2017 murder case of police officer Amitabha Mallick. Mr Edwards’ heartfelt plea resonated deeply with the Gorkha community, which has long been fighting for its identity and rights.

In a poignant meeting at the Darjeeling correctional home, Edwards met with Gurung and his family, including his young daughter, who is a student. Mr Edwards assured them of the party’s unwavering support and expressed faith in the judiciary system. “Don’t worry. Your Ajoy uncle is always with you,” Edwards told Gurung’s daughter, urging her to be proud of her father, whom he described as a hero who fought for the Gorkhas and the cause of Gorkhaland.

Prakash Gurung, a former member of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (GJMM), has a long history of public service, having been elected to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and other civic bodies. He recently joined the IGJF, a party that Edwards claims is committed to non-violence and the rule of law. “Every member of the IGJF is law-abiding. We do not believe in violence,” Mr Edwards asserted.

The IGJF has also expressed gratitude to those supporting Gurung on social media and called for continued solidarity from the Gorkha community. “We salute the people standing with Prakash Gurung and seek their support to ensure he gets justice from the Higher Court,” Mr Edwards said. The case has become a rallying point for the Gorkha community, which sees it as part of a broader struggle for identity and recognition.

Political observers note that Gurung’s arrest may be linked to his active role in the IGJF and his advocacy for Gorkhaland. Edwards seized the opportunity to highlight the long-standing demands of the Gorkha people, including their quest for a distinct identity and the creation of Gorkhaland. “This is not just about Prakash Gurung; it is about the identity and future of the Gorkha people,” Mr Edwards emphasised.

As the legal battle unfolds, the Gorkha community remains united, drawing strength from their shared history and aspirations. The emotional appeal by Mr Edwards has reignited the spirit of resilience among the Hill people, who continue to fight for justice and recognition in the face of adversity.